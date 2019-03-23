|
|
|
REEVE Emma Jade Relatives and friends of the late Miss Emma Jade Reeve are advised that her Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on TUESDAY March 26, 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider online donations to Huntington's Victoria www.huntingtonsvic. org.au.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019
