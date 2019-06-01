|
|
EBERY (Robinson) Ella Ivy 23-12-1915 - 16-5-2019 Ella passed away on May 16th, at St Arnaud, in her 104 th year. Daughter of the late Eliza and Tom Robinson, sister of George (dec). Loved wife of Jack (dec). Much loved mother of Anne (dec), John (dec), and Robyn Elliott. Respected mother-in-law of Dorothy Ebery (dec), Olga Ebery and Kevin Robinson. Cherished Nana of Chris and Andrew (dec) Ebery; Kate and Chris Gordon, Claire and Rodney Piltz, Sarah and Pablo Bettinsoli. Loved Great Nana of Ella and Tilly Gordon; Amy, Emily and Sam Piltz; Luis, Charlie and Felix Bettinsoli. An afternoon tea will be held to celebrate Ella's life St. Arnaud Town Hall, 20th June at 2pm. All are welcome. KELL FUNERALS Est: 1860 NFDA ST ARNAUD 5495 1043
Published in The Courier on June 1, 2019