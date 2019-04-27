McLOUGHLAN Eileen Josephine (Sheahan) 19.03.1935 - 18.04.2019 Passed away peacefully at Ave Maria, Shepparton on Thursday April 18, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved and cherished wife of Franc (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn and Tony Sait, Julie and Greg Burke, Brendan and Tania McLoughlan and Tim McLoughlan. Adored Grandma of Lauren, Joshua, Andrew and Gabrielle, Adrian, Amy and Sam, Fletcher and Ava. Cherished Great Grandma of Callum, Charlotte and Amelia. Mum, not only were you a wonderful mother and grandmother, you were a wonderful person. Though we will miss you terribly, it warms our hearts that you lived such a full life and are reunited with Dad again. All our love, Tim, Fi, Fletcher and Ava Mum, your love for us was written on your face and in your smile. Rest now gracious lady. Brendan, Tania, Amy and Sam Mum you never failed to do your best. Your heart so true and tender. You simply lived for those you love. And those you loved will always remember. Love you forever Mum. Reunited with Dad Julie, Greg and Adrian. Mum, your passing has broken our hearts but you will live on in our memory. You are now reunited with Dad. A very special lady, who was much loved and will be forever missed. Kathryn and Tony, Lauren, Mahli, Callum and Charlotte, Joshua, Carly and Amelia, Andrew and Gabrielle. Reunited with Dad Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary