O'DONOGHUE Eileen Eleanor 'Sal' 1.6.1919 - 14.6.2019
On June 14 at St. John of God Hospital, Ballarat, Eileen Eleanor 'Sal'.
Dearly loved wife of James 'Jimmy' (dec).
Much loved mother of Pat (dec) Helen Goode, Anne Berends and Kate Goodson. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Lawrie, John and Ed.
Grandmother of Jonathan, Louisa, Matthew, Gabrielle, Alexander, Zoe, Hilary, Audrey and Isabel. Great grandmother of Penny, Monty, Charlie and Lucy. Daughter of Sid and Jean Greenwood (both dec), beloved sister of Bill and Noel Greenwood (both dec) and Bette and Ron Peck. Loved Aunt to their families.
Our sincere thanks to all who have cared for Mum, especially the staff at St John of God.
Rest in Peace
