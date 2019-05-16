|
|
|
CONSTABLE Edward "Ted" John The Funeral Mass for the late Mr Edward "Ted" John Constable will be celebrated in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Porter Street, Gawler, SA, on Friday May 17, 2019 at 12:30pm. Followingthe Funeral Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Willaston Cemetery, for the committal. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Ted to St Vincent de Paul, Gawler may be made at the service. TAYLOR & FORGIE Funeral Directors Accredited Member AFDA Gawler SA Ph: 08 8522 1734 [email protected]
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2019
