Ballarat Courier Notices Resources More Obituaries for Edward FORBES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward FORBES

Notice Condolences FORBES Edward



13.09.1930 - 05.06.2019 (88 years)



Passed away peacefully at the Creswick Hospital Nursing Home.



Beloved son of Leo and Mary Forbes (both dec) of Leigh Creek.



Brother of Kathleen Irvin (dec), Leo Forbes (dec), Eileen Cullen (dec), Agnes Forbes (dec), Isabel Malone and William Forbes (dec)



Loved husband of Doreen (dec)



Loved and respected Dad of Kevin, Chris, Helen, Jenni and Brendan.



Proud Pa to 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.







Dad/Pa



A gentle and loving soul, dignified in life and in death.



See ya Dad. See ya Pa.



'See ya!'



Forever in our hearts.



Kevin and Susan, Rhys, Elise and Lachlan, Kyle and Roxy, Bree, Liam, Elizabeth and Willow.







Pa



A gentle man with the big smile and the classic one liners that we will miss. Hope that god has you in his garden, they won't find a better harvester.



Loving son, Chris







Ed, such a beautiful man. You were always so wonderful to our family. I was proud to call you my father-in-law.



Thank you.



Love, Mary







Pa



I hope your bright smile, infectious humour and sense of dress lives on through my boys.



Lots of love,



Mollie, Ash, Paddy and Jimmy







I will never forget your kind, caring and gentle nature. I will always think of you when I barrack for the cats. I will try to keep your brilliant one liners going.



Love, Tom







Pa,



As we look up to the stars we see you. You are free stretching your body, planting your seedlings, and talking with the other stars, making them shine with laughter.



With your watchful eye, we know you will keep us safe.



We love you very much Pa.



Laura, Pat and Billie.







Pa,



You were more than a grandfather, you were a good mate.



Love, Jack.







God looked around his garden,



and found an empty space.



He then looked down upon the earth,



and found a tired face.



We put his arms around you,



and lifted you to rest.



The garden must be beautiful,



because he only takes the best.



Thank you Dad for being there for us all.



Love you, rest peacefully with Mum.



Love, Helen & Gerard







Pa,



Thank you for all your support and friendship all these years.



Your work ethic, manner and good nature have shaped me to be who I am today.



You're gone now, but I will never forget you.



Love you Pa.



Mike







Pa,



A simple thank you will not do,



to express my love and gratitude for you.



Please know that I love you.







You are better than the rest.



Simple in your ways,



Pa you were just the best!



Finally together again with Nan. Have a shandy for us!



Love and miss you already Pa.



Love your Bonnie girl.







Dad/Ed/Pa



We will always remember your gorgeous smile, bright blue eyes and will hold everlasting memories of a quiet beautiful man.



You had the best veggie patch for miles and the most colourful Dahlia's going!



You were a cats man til the end, and they made you proud!



At peace now with Mum.



Love, Jenni, Paul, Jessica and Joey.



xoxo







With great sadness we say goodbye to a loving Father and Pa. Fondly remembered as a kind and gentle man, who adored his family, garden and beloved Geelong Cats. Treasured memories will never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts. May God's love keep you warm.



Love Brendan, Neralie, Brittany, Abbie and Mia







To the wonderful Creswick Nursing Home doctors, nurses and carers.



We thank you immensely for your dignified care and attention to Dad during his time in Creswick.



We will be forever grateful.



May god bless you all for the work you do everyday. Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies. Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.