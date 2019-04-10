|
STEWART Douglas Raymond 31/08/1937 - 5/4/2019 Loved husband of Betty, devoted father of Tony and Patricia and Jacki and Jason, best mate and grandfather of Bevan, Duncan, Rohan and Nyree. Son of Edna (dec) and Don (dec) and brother of Colin and Joan (dec). Doug lived his life as he wanted and died peacefully at home, as he wanted. Doug will be dearly missed by us all but we know that he is now speeding down the main straight of Bathurst or his beloved Isle of Man. He will take his final lap at Phillip Island in due time.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 10, 2019