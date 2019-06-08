Resources More Obituaries for Douglas BROWN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Quinton BROWN

Notice Condolences BROWN Douglas Quinton On Thursday 6 June - aged 75, passed away peacefully. Fifth son of Fred and Nellie Brown of Ballarat East (both dec). Brother of Ron, Bill & Graham (all dec) and John, Patricia, Barbara and Elise. Doug - my husband through good and bad times. In heaven now Love Carmel We will remember best the times sat by the fire, warming up with a scotch or a port & telling stories. The lessons on life, the love and support you always gave to us in whatever we chose to do. We will miss you old boy Love Michael, Patrice & Lilly Thank you for being a loving father and a caring grandfather. Thank you for making sure that I have known I was loved every day of my life. I love you Dad, and I'll miss you more than I can say. Love James, Michaela, Josh, Ethan, Sally and Harrison Doug, you were my friend and we shared many frank and open conversations over the last 5 years. We had a mutual respect for each other, and many of my traits I take from you. The friendship you shared with Daniel, and the love you showed for Talia and Halle will never be forgotten. We shed tears, but not for sadness, but for the chance to have known you. No, I don't need any money. Love Janine, Daniel, Talia and Halle Dougie, I wasn't going to cry today, I had scheduled that for next Friday! But when I think that you're gone, I can't help but feel overwhelming sadness. There were days you pissed me off, but we always had our bond. I'm going to miss you old boy. Who is going to draw me diagrams & teach me how things work now. Love Marianne, Yvette, Logan & Jason and Mia Who will we go to now when we need to know how to fix something? Eli and Darci will love and miss you, their Poppy Digga forever, gone to live in Heaven. Seeya mate Leesa, Jason, Eli and Darci. To the staff & residents at Mercy Place Ballarat East You welcomed Doug into your home so openly, and he embraced all the friendships he made Thank you from our Family Funeral details for Doug will appear in a later edition of the Courier.







