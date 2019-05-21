Home
HOLT Dorothy Formerly of Golden Point, passed away peacefully on 18 May 2019, at Merimbula. Aged 98. Loved Wife of the late Charles Holt. Survived by daughter Carole, son Jeff, grandchildren Matthew, Ed, Ben and Peter, their respective partners and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service which will be held in the Chapel of Sapphire Coast Funerals, Pambula, commencing at 11.00AM on Friday 24 May 2019. SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS (02) 6495 7077
Published in The Courier on May 21, 2019
