Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
Doreen Clarice (Dawn) BRIGGS

Doreen Clarice (Dawn) BRIGGS Notice
BRIGGS Doreen (Dawn) Clarice In memory of Doreen (Dawn) Clarice Briggs 94, peacefully passed away on the 22nd March 2019 in Ballarat. The loving wife of Ron (Dec), dearly loved mother and mother in law of; Ray & Kris, Phillip & Helen, Susan & Frank (Dec) and Jane & Phil. Adored by her grand children Andrew, Gabriel, Cameron; Cassandra, Adrian, Rohan; Libby and Adam. Great grandmother of Oakley, Kai and Nella; Joshua, James and Daniel (all Dec),Thomas; & Sidney. A life lived in love, friendship and devotion to all who knew her and a dignified lady who will be sadly missed.
Published in The Courier from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
