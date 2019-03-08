Hatfield Donald Lee (Don) Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 4th, 2019 Aged 87 years Dearly loved and devoted husband of Ailsa. Loving Dad of Lee & Michele, Jill & Neil, and Kim. Adored Pa of Kellie, Andrew and Cailyn, Jarryd and Bianca, Conor, Brad and Jess, Mitch and Zoe. Very special great Pa of Judd and Iyla. Sadly missed by Pops little girl Holly (his dog). A true gentleman who could warm your heart and bring a smile to your face. He touched and enriched the lives of all who knew him. No more restrictions, no more pain. Your beautiful, loving, gentle soul is now resting peacefully. Always and forever in our hearts. We wish to send a heartfelt thankyou to all the doctors and nurses, especially the wonderful staff at Ballarat and Melton Health Dialysis, your warmth, kindness and care given to Don will never be forgotten. (he adored you all) To the Ballarat Base Hospital and Bacchus Marsh Hospital (Palliative Care). The care and dignity was exceptional. You allowed us the precious gift of being with him until he gently closed his eyes... Thankyou x







Published in The Courier on Mar. 8, 2019