Notice Condolences WHITEFIELD Donald George 26/11/1937 - 20/4/2019 Peacefully at home in the care of his family. Dearly loved Dad of David, Sandy and Rick, Debby and Greg, Donna and Bob; loving Pa Don of Daniel and Kristy; Kylie (dec), Jack and Billy; Tiffany, Shannon and Tahlia; proud and loving great Pa of Jett; Aylah, Eli, Aryah and Hudson; friend of Shirley. Thanks Dad for being there for me. - David Dad and Pa Thanks for Aire River and all the camping and fishing lessons you taught us. We loved it and will treasure those memories forever Sandy and Rick, Daniel and Brie, Kristy and Josh. God bless you Dad, you were always you and you showed me how to be me, you always lived your life as you wanted and you instilled that into me. I will always treasure the times we spent camping, fishing and the lessons you taught me. Your love of camping and fishing has been handed down to your grandchildren, and your great grandchildren are learning to love it as well. Your memory will live on with us always. Gone fishing Your ever-loving daughter Donna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carmel and Terry Anderson and uncle to Kylie, Jane and Matthew and their families. A man of few words, we will miss the "Howdy", his greeting on our visits to Ballarat. He is now somewhere with great hunting and fishing, camp ovens just at the right temperature, and bowling greens and snooker tables in perfect condition. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Dearly loved brother of Sandra, brother-in-law of Alan; much loved uncle of Dean, Scott and Ali; great uncle of Owen and Ryan. Fond memories of our childhood and camping days. Hooroo. Till we meet again Terrific brother and mate of Trevor, loved brother-in-law of Marg and a great Uncle Donny to Corey and Glenn and their families. We will cherish the great time we have had with you forever. Uncle Donny, we will always have fond memories of our camping trips to the river. May you now rest in peace. Love from Corey, Renee, Kyle, Zali and Ebony. Uncle Don - all our camping holidays at Aire River, the camp oven cooking and sitting around the fire listening to your yarns will remain in my thoughts always. - Love Glenn. Loved son of Don and Nancy Whitefield of Black Hill (both dec.); loved brother of Carmel and Terry, Sandra and Alan, Trevor and Margaret; much loved uncle of their families. Published in The Courier on Apr. 24, 2019