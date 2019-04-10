|
Dino Cudia Our special son- in-law, brother-in-law and uncle taken so suddenly our hearts are broken though knowing you're with your soulmate is the only thing that makes sense. Forever walking with us Mum & Mick; Linda & Tony; James, Flick, Elaina, & Adeline; Brittney & Nathaniel; Renee, Jayden, Logan & Josh. My special brother- in-law & dearest mentor/father figure, the one who always made the world make sense. No more late night phone calls laughing and tears, I will miss you more than you could know; my greatest friend reunited with your beautiful wife our angel in heaven all our love. Linda (Lindsy) and Tony.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 10, 2019