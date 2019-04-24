HALIV David Scott



25.4.1985 -16.4.2019







You were my best friend, soul mate & the best father to our girls Amelia & Annabel.



The pain in our hearts will never go away & we will miss you every minute of every day. I have told our girls whenever we need or want to see or talk to you, to look up at the night sky and look for the brightest star and there you will be,



So please keep shining bright.







We will love you until the end of time, Forever and a Day.







So much love from your 3 girls



Tanjill, Amelia & Annabel ~em102







Funeral details for David will appear in a later edition.











Published in The Courier on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary