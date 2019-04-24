Home
David Scott HALIV


2019 - 2019 Notice Condolences
David Scott HALIV Notice
HALIV David Scott

25.4.1985 -16.4.2019



You were my best friend, soul mate & the best father to our girls Amelia & Annabel.

The pain in our hearts will never go away & we will miss you every minute of every day. I have told our girls whenever we need or want to see or talk to you, to look up at the night sky and look for the brightest star and there you will be,

So please keep shining bright.



We will love you until the end of time, Forever and a Day.



So much love from your 3 girls

Tanjill, Amelia & Annabel ~em102



Funeral details for David will appear in a later edition.





logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
