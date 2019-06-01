|
BROWN Daryl William (D.W.) On May 29 2019 passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, in the presence of his family, aged 70 years. Loved and loving husband of Val; dearly loved Dad of Shay and Rebecca; loved father-in- law of Brett and Darren; adored Pa of Taylah and Harrison. D.W. In good times and bad, In sickness and health, You were my man, And I loved you so. - Willie PA We were blessed to have you in our lives Memories to treasure forever. We loved you beyond words Never forgotten, forever missed. - Shay, Rebecca, Brett, Darren, Taylah, Harrison. Many thanks to Craig Carden, Heather Francis and Kortney Smith, Anam Cara and St John of God Hospital for the wonderful care of Daryl and family.
Published in The Courier on June 1, 2019