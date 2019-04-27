|
|
Breen Daniel Kenneth 24/8/42 - 14/4/19 Known as "Danny" formerly of Ballarat, then Melton. Passed away in Bendigo hospital on Sunday 14th of april, aged 76 years. Son of Kenneth and Icie Breen (both dec.), father of Donna and Sheryl. Loved and cherished brother of Helen, June, Maureen, Gail, Brenda (dec.), April (dec.), Robert (dec.), Graham (dec.), & Heather (dec.). Loved uncle of Virginia, Lisa, Helen, Suzy, Earnie, & Gary (& families). Loved Uncle of George and Irene (& families), & all extended nieces and nephews. You lived a wild life, had a big heart, and are no longer in pain. RIP A memorial will be held for Danny as per his wishes, for farewell drinks at the Market Hotel 272 Parks St, Delacombe, at 2pm on May 6th.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019