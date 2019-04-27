|
|
Hocking Colin Wilbur On Thursday 18th April 2019. Peacefully at Gandarra after a long struggle with his health, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of Lylia. Wonderful father to Peter, Valerie and Rodney, Janet, Alllan and Cindy, Rodney and Marianne, Lynne and Neville. Grandad to Emily, Daniel and Clare, James and Marita, Caitlin, Tom, Charleigh, Georgia, Fraser, Emmalee, Hannah, Jackson. Great Grandad to Harriette, Penelope, Josephine. We all love you and will miss you. The Lord is my light and my salvation : Psalms 27 vs 1
Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019