Colin SHARPE

SHARPE Colin On May 8 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital Ballarat, in the care of his family, aged 83 years. Much loved father of Andrew and Louise; father-in-law of Joshua; loving Poppy of Violet and Eliza; close uncle and farming partner of Kenneth. Loved son of George and Winifred Sharpe of Mannibadar ( both dec) ; loved brother of Bob and Beryl (both dec), Ian (dec) and Flora; loved uncle of Kaylene, Jenny and Kenneth; Adrian and Leonie; great uncle of their families; dear friend of Adriana. At peace
Published in The Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2019
