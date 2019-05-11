Home
Christopher Mark WAIGHT

Waight Christopher Mark On May 4th 2019 Suddently at home in Brisbane. Aged 56 years. Adored husband of Sue. Loved son of Margaret and Bob Waight (both dec). Loved brother of Brian (dec), Geoff, Maureen, Terry, Carmel, Shane, Dennis, Leonie, Michael, Geraldine, Brendan, Kate, James and Damien and their families. Loved son-in-law of Joan & Malcolm Drabsch. Loved brother-in-law of Garry, Louise, Joanne and their families. Forever in our hearts. My darling Chris, Rest easy love, Sue x
Published in The Courier on May 11, 2019
