HATELEY Cedric Walter 14.2.1925 ~ 26.4.2019 Late RAAF 128077 Passed away Peacefully at St John of God Health Care. Dearly Loved Husband of (Betty) Elizabeth Victoria Deceased. Loved and Loving Father of John, Leigh, Christene and Sandra. Adored Poppy to Kate, Brinelle, Biancka, Genevieve, Jarihd, Jacob and Abel. Loving Father in law to Glenda, Mirko and Aven. Cherished Brother of Reginald, Jean, Edgar, Eric, May, Marion, Olive and Joyce (All Deceased). Thank you for everything you've done. A caring understanding Dad who listened, loved, cared, cherished his wife, Children and grandchildren. The kind tender hearted gentlemanly soul who helped his wife, children and Grandchildren to survive the ups and downs of life. The unseen and silent helper to all that crossed his path. The substitute Grandfather to the Haymes Rd children. Loved dearly by Family and all. A special man who was much loved. You will live on in who we are and in our hearts. We will treasure the memories. Love John , Glenda, Kate, Brinelle and Lochie. In Gods Care. The kind gentle loving Husband, Dad, Poppy and Friend. Miss you, you may not be here in person, deep in our memories you are. Resting in peace with your first love, your Wife. Love Leigh Cheeky and witty, followed by his infectious laugh. Generous to us all, always holding a special place in our hearts. We will think of him often up there at peace with Nana. Love Sandra, Aven, Biancka and Jarihd. Dad was Dad, a bundle of memories all tangled up together. Good memories, fantastic. Dad was always the Gentleman farmer. Generous, witty with his quirky, lopsided grin he was kind, sincere and always ready to help. We will miss him, his quite gentle soul but he rests now with the love of his life. Thinking of you with always. Rest peacefully. Christene, Mirko, Genevieve, Jacob and Abel. Published in The Courier on May 4, 2019