Cecylia MLYNARCZYK


2019 - 2019
Cecylia MLYNARCZYK Notice
MLYNARCZYK Cecylia On June 24 2019 peacefully at Kelaston aged 92 years.

Beloved wife of Jan (John) (dec);

Loving mother to Irena and Barbara (dec);

Cherished 'Babka' (grandmother) to Lisa, Joanne, Paul, Mark and Amanda;

Loving great grandmother of

Rachel, Annalese, Oliver, Noah, Riley, Gemma, Jacob, Meg, Amber and Addyson.



Forever in our hearts until we meet again.



Mum,

I speak your name with love and pride

I smile through tears I try to hide

Thank you for the years we shared

Forever in my heart

Your loving daughter, Irena
Published in The Courier on June 29, 2019
