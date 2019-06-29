|
|
MLYNARCZYK Cecylia On June 24 2019 peacefully at Kelaston aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Jan (John) (dec);
Loving mother to Irena and Barbara (dec);
Cherished 'Babka' (grandmother) to Lisa, Joanne, Paul, Mark and Amanda;
Loving great grandmother of
Rachel, Annalese, Oliver, Noah, Riley, Gemma, Jacob, Meg, Amber and Addyson.
Forever in our hearts until we meet again.
Mum,
I speak your name with love and pride
I smile through tears I try to hide
Thank you for the years we shared
Forever in my heart
Your loving daughter, Irena
Published in The Courier on June 29, 2019