Catherine Mary ANDERSON

Catherine Mary ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Catherine Mary 15.5.1956 - 2.5.2019 Passed away too soon and is now at peace from her physical pain. Loved and gorgeous wife of 24 years to Jerry Collins. Stepmother to Nicole with partner Uki and to Ryan with wife Jessica and step-granddaughter Isabelle. Such a beautiful & vibrant person that enriched my life for 30 years, which included our shared love of music and travel. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know her is the better for her endless giving nature. A huge THANK-YOU to the whole Anderson clan and all our friends forever for being loving and supportive to Cathy and me. Cathy, you will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on May 11, 2019
