BEYER Cameron Henry 25-8-1972 - 17-4-2019 Much loved and most loving husband of Simone. Devoted and precious father of Penelope and Stephanie. Someone said to me the quote, "Don't cry because he is gone; smile because he was here." I am trying... but I miss you. You were the love of my life. You always will be in my heart. - Simone. Dad was gentle and caring, with a big sense of humour, and he was fit - a wonderful dad and friend. Loved and cared for. He was a great dad. - Penelope and Stephanie. Cherished son of Peter and Rosalind Beyer. Brother and best mate of Alistair. Brother-in-law of Rose. Uncle of Fraser and Stella. Dearest Cameron, It is with tremendous sadness, but with the greatest admiration that we farewell you. - Mum and Dad. Son-in-law of Colin (deceased) and Marie Noelker, brother-in-law of Dean and Gill and Michelle (deceased). Your life was a blessing, now your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched.... For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.