Beyer
Cameron
To Simone, Penelope, Steph, The Beyer and Noelker families,
Our profoundest love and best wishes on losing Cam.
What a great man.
Hilarious, insightful, loyal, a great conversationalist, a passionate supporter (of the yellow and brown and sport in general), an amazing story teller and performer, and a loving Dad, husband and true friend.
We will miss your dancing, laughter and great friendship.
With love, Rick, Lauren, Poppy and Jarvie Stephens xx
F W Barnes & sons
53361211
Published in The Courier on Apr. 24, 2019