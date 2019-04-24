Home
F. W. Barnes & Son
701 Darling Street
Redan, Victoria 3350
(03) 5336 1211
Cameron "Cam" Beyer


1972 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Cameron "Cam" Beyer Notice
Beyer

Cameron

To Simone, Penelope, Steph, The Beyer and Noelker families,

Our profoundest love and best wishes on losing Cam.

What a great man.

Hilarious, insightful, loyal, a great conversationalist, a passionate supporter (of the yellow and brown and sport in general), an amazing story teller and performer, and a loving Dad, husband and true friend.

We will miss your dancing, laughter and great friendship.

With love, Rick, Lauren, Poppy and Jarvie Stephens xx

F W Barnes & sons

53361211
Published in The Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
