ALLAN Brian George 02-02-1938 - 06-03-2019 Passed away in Brisbane, Qld. Much loved husband to Gwen, Cherished father to Craig and father-inlaw to Andre and adored Grandfather to Lilly and Cooper. Special loved brother to Bill and Val and very special uncle to Terri, Robyn, Cathy, Colleen, Michael and their families. Loved brother of Patricia, Charlie (dec), Ned (dec), Cecily, Billy, Margaret (dec), Beverley (dec), John and Lynette (both dec) and all their families. Rest easy now. "Go Tigers"
Published in The Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
