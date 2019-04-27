|
KIRKPATRICK (Russell) Betty (Formerly of Mount Rowan, late of Ballarat). On April 23, 2019 peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 90 years. Loved and loving wife of Kevin (dec.); loved mother of Noel and Glenda; loving Nan and great Nan of their families. Loved daughter of Mini and Bert Russell of Waterloo (both dec.); loved sister of Grace and Bill Haywood (both dec.), Eric (dec.) and Kaye Russell and families. We will miss you always Many thanks to the Sisters and all staff of Nazareth House for their loving care and attention shown to Betty and her family. Funeral details at a later date.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019