Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty KIRKPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Russell) KIRKPATRICK

Notice Condolences

Betty (Russell) KIRKPATRICK Notice
KIRKPATRICK (Russell) Betty (Formerly of Mount Rowan, late of Ballarat). On April 23, 2019 peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 90 years. Loved and loving wife of Kevin (dec.); loved mother of Noel and Glenda; loving Nan and great Nan of their families. Loved daughter of Mini and Bert Russell of Waterloo (both dec.); loved sister of Grace and Bill Haywood (both dec.), Eric (dec.) and Kaye Russell and families. We will miss you always Many thanks to the Sisters and all staff of Nazareth House for their loving care and attention shown to Betty and her family. Funeral details at a later date.



logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.