Ben Berand (Jan) SCHOLTE

SCHOLTE Ben (Jan) Berand 21.12.1950 - 15.03.2019 Loved son of Margretha & Jan (both dec). Loved brother of 16 siblings. Dearly loved father to Shane & Kim, Kylie & Mark, Wendy & Joe, Jason and Amiee. Adored Poppy to Paul, Justin, Emily, Henry & Oliver, Amelia & Bailey and Zoe. Great Grandfather to Aidan, Jake, Braileigh & Imegen. Dad, your courageous fight has come to an end, your suffering has come to an end. May you be roaming free with the chooks and cows surrounding you.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 19, 2019
