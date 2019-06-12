|
TIPPETT Barry Frederick On June 10 2019 peacefully at home, in the care of his family, aged 77 years. Loved and loving husband of Barbara for 53 years; adored dad of Andrew, Merrilyn and Jeremy White; loving Poppy of Bella, Lachlan, Ebony and Ethan. Promoted to Glory Loved son of Edwin and Lillian Tippett of Mildura and Warrnambool (both dec); loved brother of Noel (dec), Heather (dec), Russell and their families. Loved son-in-law of Evelyn and George Andrew of Mildura (both dec); loved brother-in-law of Lorraine, Lynette (dec), Carol, Diane. Bronwyn, Ashley, Matthew and families.
Published in The Courier on June 12, 2019