GARDY (Phillips, nee Fisher) Barbara Jean On March 23, 2019 peacefully at Ararat Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved and loving wife of Keith Gardy and Noel Phillips (both dec); much loved Mum of Heather, Peter (dec), and Cheree; loved mother-in-law of Gary and Mark; loving Nan of Lewis; Daniel and Meg, Ebony and Tom, and Joshua and Tyra. Loved daughter of Jean and George Fisher of Sebastopol (both dec); loved sister of Jennifer Houston and Geoffrey Fisher and their families. At peace
Published in The Courier on Mar. 26, 2019