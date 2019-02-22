Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Alison Rucco


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alison Rucco Notice
Rucco

Alison Mary

Passed away at Ballarat on 15 February 2019, aged 84 years.

Dearly loved, adoring and selfless wife and carer of Alfredo (dec). Cherished and loving mother of Andrew and Antony. Devoted, loving and loved daughter of Elsie and William Booth (both dec), sister to Helen (dec) and Winifred, aunt to Geoffrey (dec), Megan and Georgette, and great-aunt to Thomas and Zoe.

Alison was a stalwart, generous educator to countless students, a highly-capable sportswoman and mentor to many athletes and equestrians, and a prolific author to the benefit of students of English.

We will greatly miss your tireless devotion to your family and those you loved. Sleep peacefully after so many years of selfless toil.

.

Peter Tobin Funerals

03 53333101
Published in The Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
