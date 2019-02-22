|
Rucco
Alison Mary
Passed away at Ballarat on 15 February 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved, adoring and selfless wife and carer of Alfredo (dec). Cherished and loving mother of Andrew and Antony. Devoted, loving and loved daughter of Elsie and William Booth (both dec), sister to Helen (dec) and Winifred, aunt to Geoffrey (dec), Megan and Georgette, and great-aunt to Thomas and Zoe.
Alison was a stalwart, generous educator to countless students, a highly-capable sportswoman and mentor to many athletes and equestrians, and a prolific author to the benefit of students of English.
We will greatly miss your tireless devotion to your family and those you loved. Sleep peacefully after so many years of selfless toil.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 22, 2019