HORNER (nee Bond) Alice 'Pip' Constance 13.9.1925 - 23.3.2019 At Geoffrey Cutter Centre Ballarat. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loving mother of Chris, Jenni and Sally, mother-in-law of Zeph. Loving Nan of Melanie, Matthew, Simone, Lachlan, Bonita, Sam and Alice. Loving Great- grandmother and 'Big Nan' to Brooke, Katelyn, Ryan, Ava, Isaac, Julian, Louis, Penny and Katie. Our sincere gratitude to the staff of Geoffrey Cutter Centre for their love and care of Alice over the past 10 years.
Published in The Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019