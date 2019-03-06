|
|
|
SPOKES Alan Stephen Relatives and friends of the late Mr Alan Spokes are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on FRIDAY March 8, 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Tanderra Lawn). In lieu of flowers, please consider an online donation to the Heart Foundation at heartfoundation.org.au/donate
Published in The Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
