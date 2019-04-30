Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan LETHBRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Robert LETHBRIDGE

In Memoriam Condolences

Alan Robert LETHBRIDGE In Memoriam
Lethbridge Alan Robert 20/06/1934 - 30/04/17 My darling husband, The moment you left me my heart was split in two. One side filled with memories, The other died with you. I look for you in Rainbows way up in the sky, In sunshine and the evening sunset, I'll always be close to you. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Those we love never go away, You walk beside us every single day. Unseen, unheard but so very near. So loved, so missed, so very dear. My love, my life. Your loving wife Coralie and best friend Ruby
Published in The Courier on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.