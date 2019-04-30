Lethbridge Alan Robert 20/06/1934 - 30/04/17 My darling husband, The moment you left me my heart was split in two. One side filled with memories, The other died with you. I look for you in Rainbows way up in the sky, In sunshine and the evening sunset, I'll always be close to you. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Those we love never go away, You walk beside us every single day. Unseen, unheard but so very near. So loved, so missed, so very dear. My love, my life. Your loving wife Coralie and best friend Ruby Published in The Courier on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary