Alan MANNING

Alan MANNING In Memoriam
Manning Alan (Barney) 14/04/2018 In loving memory of our Barney. Eight years have come and gone without you here, But we all know that you are still so near. Can see your shadow always standing tall, Upon those Manning hills each early morn. As time goes by this vision never fades, Because dear Barn to us your memory stays. We look towards the eastern sky at night, To see your star shining always bright. Missing You Lois, Chris, Jim, Sue, Carol, Andrew, Belinda and families.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 17, 2019
