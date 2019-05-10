Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan HAWKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Lewis HAWKEN

Notice Condolences

Alan Lewis HAWKEN Notice
HAWKEN Alan Lewis 24/09/1937 - 07/05/2019 Passed away peacefully at Echuca Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Olive (dec. Feb, 2010). Loving father of Malcolm and Carolyn. Father-in-law to Jennifer and Mario. Loved always and forever remembered Reunited with Mum Heartfelt thanks to the staff of St Vincent's Private Hospital Fitzroy, Echuca Palliative Care Unit and Echuca Hospital for their expert care and kindness to Dad. So many beautiful memories you have left us with to remember. You have been such a wonderful, devoted father to us and we will never forget the love and kindness you have bought to our lives. Close to our hearts you will always stay Reunited with our dear Mum Loved and remembered every day - Malcolm and Jennifer, Carolyn and Mario. R.I.P.



logo
Published in The Courier on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.