Byrne (nee Coutts) Adele On 27th March 2019, aged 89 Loving wife of Murray Lewis Byrne (dec). Loving mother of Jane, Anne, Adele, Andrew, David (dec), Virginia, Carolyn and Rosemary. Loving mother-in-law of Jim Wright, Janene Byrne, Wayne Widdison and Denny Roberts. Loving granny of Madeline (and her partner Neil), Thomas, James, Adele, Sarah (and her partner Josh), Joseph, Patrick, Rosie, Amelia (and her partner Tyson), David, Jack and Tess. Adored sister to Marjory Cliff (dec), Betty Morrison (dec) and Marie Scown. Loved and cherished by all.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 30, 2019