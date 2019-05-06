|
Keen Adam With a heavy heart we say goodbye to a kind, genuine and gentle man whose memory we will treasure. All our love to his little boy Carter on the passing of his adored dad, loved son of Greg Wade (dec), loving brother of Carli, Caiti and Georgina. Loved nephew of Carolyn and John, cousin of Dan, Selena, Grant and families. Loved nephew of Cheryl and Bill, cousin of Melissa, Matthew, Karl, Andrew, Brenton and families. Forever young Rest in peace
Published in The Courier on May 6, 2019